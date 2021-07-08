 Skip to main content

UK Competition Watchdog Warns Motorola Over Possible Sale Of UK Emergency Services Network: FT
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 2:58pm   Comments
  • Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) may have to sell the U.K. emergency services network Airwave after the Competition and Markets Authority raised concerns over Motorola exploiting its influence, the Financial Times reports.
  • Motorola’s Airwave is a key supplier to the U.K.’s £1.2 billion Emergency Services Network contract. Motorola acquired Airwave for £817 million in 2016, only months after being named a prime ESN supplier. The old network was due to be shut down by 2019. However, delays to the launch of the new system, partly due to Motorola’s technology-related issues, extended the life of Airwave.
  • The CMA alleged that Motorola could earn profits over £1.2 billion between 2020 and 2026 from the old network.
  • The CMA will decide whether to launch a full investigation in September after it has consulted with the government and industry.
  • Price action: MSI shares traded lower by 0.72% at $222.84 on the last check Thursday.

