Full Truck Alliance Suspends New Registration On 2 Apps To Facilitate Chinese Cybersecurity Probe
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 8:19am   Comments
  • Digital freight platform Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (NYSE: YMM)  announced that China’s Cybersecurity Review had initiated a cybersecurity review of its Yunmanman and Huochebang apps. 
  • Therefore, these mobile apps were required to suspend new user registration in China during the review period. 
  • FTA will fully cooperate with the CRO during the cybersecurity review process. 
  • FTA is conducting a comprehensive self-examination of any potential cybersecurity risks. 
  • FTA and its mobile applications maintain the regular operation. 
  • Touted as China’s ‘Uber For Trucks,’ FTA recently raised $1.6 billion from its initial public offering. 
  • Price action: YMM shares traded lower by 18% at $15.63 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech

