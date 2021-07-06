Full Truck Alliance Suspends New Registration On 2 Apps To Facilitate Chinese Cybersecurity Probe
- Digital freight platform Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (NYSE: YMM) announced that China’s Cybersecurity Review had initiated a cybersecurity review of its Yunmanman and Huochebang apps.
- Therefore, these mobile apps were required to suspend new user registration in China during the review period.
- FTA will fully cooperate with the CRO during the cybersecurity review process.
- FTA is conducting a comprehensive self-examination of any potential cybersecurity risks.
- FTA and its mobile applications maintain the regular operation.
- Touted as China’s ‘Uber For Trucks,’ FTA recently raised $1.6 billion from its initial public offering.
- Price action: YMM shares traded lower by 18% at $15.63 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech