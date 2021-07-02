 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FTC Orders Broadcom To Cease Monopolistic Conduct
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2021 3:07pm   Comments
Share:
FTC Orders Broadcom To Cease Monopolistic Conduct
  • The Federal Trade Commission filed a proposed consent order to settle antitrust charges against Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO). It requires Broadcom to stop forcing customers to buy components mostly or only from Broadcom.
  • Earlier, the FTC blamed Broadcom for illicitly controlling the market for semiconductor components that deliver television and broadband internet.
  • Broadcom had allegedly maintained monopoly power through long-term agreements with at least ten original equipment manufacturers of set-top boxes and broadband devices. 
  • The contracts reportedly prevented those OEMs from buying chips from the company’s rivals. 
  • Broadcom also forged similar deals with major service providers.
  • The FTC voted unanimously to file charges against the company. It also voted to accept a proposed consent order for public comment.
  • The proposed agreement will prohibit Broadcom from exclusivity contracts with specific customers. It will also require the company not to condition access to chips on exclusivity deals.
  • Price action: AVGO shares traded lower by 0.48% at $467.42 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVGO)

10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Why Nvidia's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Broadcom
Chip Shortage Bringing Record Business For Supply-Chain Intermediaries Avnet, Arrow Electronics: WSJ
Analyst Ratings for Broadcom
The Week May Be Starting Slowly But Do Not Let That Mislead You
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Regulations Legal Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com