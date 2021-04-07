 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SAIC Stock Is Trading Higher On Winning $800M US Army Contract
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2021 9:34am   Comments
Share:
SAIC Stock Is Trading Higher On Winning $800M US Army Contract
  • Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAICbagged a single-award contract worth $800 million to continue providing engineering and professional support services to the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, Aviation & Missile Center (DEVCOM AvMC), Software, Simulation, Systems Engineering, and Integration (S3I) Directorate.
  • SAIC will provide various systems-of-systems modeling and simulation support to every branch of the Armed Services, multiple Program Offices, and others for development and improvements to their systems under the probable five-year, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract.
  • The General Services Administration's One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) professional services contract, managed by the Army Contracting Command - Redstone Arsenal, awarded the contract.
  • Price action: SAIC shares traded higher by 2.54% at $85.56 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SAIC)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 5, 2021
P/E Ratio Insights for Science Applications Intl
63 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Falls 50 Points; Ikena Oncology Shares Spike Higher
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 4%; Vuzix Shares Plummet
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Department of DefenseGovernment News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com