SAIC Stock Is Trading Higher On Winning $800M US Army Contract
- Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) bagged a single-award contract worth $800 million to continue providing engineering and professional support services to the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, Aviation & Missile Center (DEVCOM AvMC), Software, Simulation, Systems Engineering, and Integration (S3I) Directorate.
- SAIC will provide various systems-of-systems modeling and simulation support to every branch of the Armed Services, multiple Program Offices, and others for development and improvements to their systems under the probable five-year, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract.
- The General Services Administration's One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) professional services contract, managed by the Army Contracting Command - Redstone Arsenal, awarded the contract.
- Price action: SAIC shares traded higher by 2.54% at $85.56 on the last check Wednesday.
Posted-In: Briefs Department of DefenseGovernment News Tech Media