Tesla Faces Yet Another NHTSA Probe Over 'Violent Crash' In Detroit
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 15, 2021 8:56pm   Comments
A “violent crash” involving a Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicle is under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Reuters reported Monday.

What Happened: The automobile safety agency in the United States said Monday that it had taken cognizance of the “violent crash that occurred on March 11 in Detroit involving a Tesla and a tractor trailer."

NHTSA said it had launched a  Special Crash Investigation (SCI) team to probe the crash.

Why It Matters: The agency has already formed nearly a dozen SCI teams to look into previous Tesla crashes related to the vehicle’s Autopilot system, noted Reuters.

There is no clarity whether the Autopilot was involved in the Detroit accident. 

The Elon Musk-led automaker is also under investigation in South Korea after a Tesla X crashed into a wall, causing a fatality. 

See Also: Elon Musk Says Safety 'Primary Design Goal' For Tesla As NHTSA Expands Probe

Last month, Tesla agreed to recall 134,951 Model S, X vehicles after the U.S. regulator found issues with the vehicles’ touch screen displays.

Musk revealed this weekend that Tesla has been revoking access to its full-self driving software for drivers who have been found to not be paying enough attention to the road.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 2.05% higher at $707.94 on Monday and fell 0.84% in the after-hours trading.

