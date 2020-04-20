Today's Pickup: Joint Venture Tackles Supply Chain Visibility

Good day,

The global COVID-19 pandemic has put a spotlight on supply chains, and in particular, the lack of overall transparency.

Two Swedish companies – HiveTracker and ZOXtracker – have formed Hive-Zox International, an Internet of Things (IoT) joint venture designed to improve the transparency of shipments.

"Especially today, we are even more acutely aware of the need to have full visibility throughout the entire supply chain. This is only possible through continuous and automatic tracking and monitoring of shipments and products," Charles Bourbonnais, CEO & co-founder of HiveTracker, said in a statement.

The solution provides real-time end-to-end visibility and monitoring, the companies said, right down to the product level.

"We can now offer every industry one solution for all of their tracking and monitoring needs globally and at every level of shipment, from container to product ID, from first to last mile and everything in between, and all this at a low cost," Bourbonnais added.

The IoT offering uses data capture technology encrypted data transfer and a platform that provides prescriptive analytics.

"Digitalization of supply chain is both necessary and inevitable. Our solution digitizes the blind spots in the supply chain and enables our customers to benefit from increased visibility and helping them achieve a sustainable solution whether on land, air or ocean. Together with HiveTracker we will be stronger and even better positioned to achieve our goals." Miro Skorepa, executive chairman of ZOXtracker, said.

Did you know?

National outbound freight volumes have continued tumbling for the third straight week. The Outbound Tender Volume Index (SONAR: OTVI) has decreased 35%. After declines slowed earlier last week, they again accelerated toward the end of the week and were down 10.66% on a weekly basis.

Quotable:

"Providing some temporary tariff relief will help American businesses make payroll and retain employees in the coming weeks. With the current economic downturn, liquidity has become one of the top challenges for businesses of all sizes. Allowing U.S. companies to defer some tariff payments – like the tax relief provided in the CARES Act – will alleviate some of that strain."

– U.S. Chamber of Commerce, on the Trump Administration's decision to defer the collection of certain import duty payments for 90 days.

In other news:

Deal close for additional funds for small business

Democrats and Republicans are close to a deal for billions of dollars in additional funding for small businesses. (Reuters)

Supply chain managers face tough task post-COVID-19

Supply chain managers navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic face another difficult chore in its aftermath: restoring disrupted logistics operations. (Logistics Management)

Trailer maker Wabash idles production

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) will shut down production at its U.S. factories from April 20 through May 3. (DC Velocity)

Truck weight exemptions being extended

Several states are extending temporary exemptions for truck weight limits as the coronavirus pandemic continues. (AASHTO Journal)

Stranded autos clogging ports

As global automotive sales have crashed, ports are left with thousands of vehicles waiting for shipment with nowhere to put them. (The Loadstar)

Final thoughts

FreightWaves Canadian reporter Nate Tabak spoke with Nicole Folz over the weekend. Folz is a truck driver who became sick while on the road. Her story is one that many truck drivers deal with on a daily basis, but the stakes are higher this time. Folz detailed how she got sick, and the struggles she had in trying to do her job and protect her health at the same time, and the feeling of loneliness that accompanies a sick trucker on the road. You can read the full story here.

