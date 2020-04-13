Prime Minister Boris Johnson Discharged From Hospital, Said To Fully Recover From Coronavirus

After spending a week at the St. Thomas' Hospital, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was released on Sunday, said to recover from COVID-19 completely.

What Happened

Spending three nights in the intensive care unit receiving oxygen, Johnson expressed immense gratitude for the National Health Services medical workers who treated him in his statement. He further added, "I owe them my life."

Under the guidance of his medical team, Johnson would not resume his official duties for almost a month and would be shifted to his country home, Chequers, for further recovery.

In the meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would represent the country and handle the coronavirus pandemic.

U.K., which is currently under lockdown, recorded a total death number of 10,612 as of Sunday, making it the fourth European country to cross the 10,000 mark.

Carrie Symonds, the fiancée of Boris Johnson, is due to deliver a baby in the next two months and has been self-isolating with COVID-19 like symptoms but not tested, BBC reported.

NHS Concerns

Amid other issues, like slower testing programs and mid-March massive gathering, NHS has condemned the non-availability of adequate protective equipment for the medical workers in the country.

On Saturday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that 19 frontline workers have died from the virus.