'US Is In The Midst Of Economic Boom:' Trump Speaks At World Economic Forum As Impeachment Trial Begins

President Donald Trump spoke at the World Economic Forum for the second time in his presidential term, claiming the US economy is better than ever.

What Happened

Donald Trump traveled to Davos, Switzerland, to take the stage at the World Economic Forum while the impeachment trial is set to begin in the US.

He used this opportunity to praise his administration's achievements.

Trump said that the economy gained 7 million jobs since he took office, throwing shades at the "previous administration," claiming that millions of jobs and 60,000 factories were lost in the manufacturing. The President calls the current state of the US "a blue collar boom," saying the country is experiencing "historic wave of investment," despite the fact that US Federal Reserve “raised rates too fast and cut them too slowly.”

'This is the time for optimism'

Trump also mentioned that employment among diversity groups had fallen to the "lowest levels in US history."

US leader went on to praise the success of the US-China trade deal and hinted a possible UK trade deal, calling Boris Johnson “a wonderful new prime minister.”

What's unusual is Trump talking about the environment. He announced that the US plans to plant one million trees and claimed that his administration managed to achieve unprecedented success in cleaning water – "We just received the report that proves our water is cleaner than ever before."