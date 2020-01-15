Collins Aerospace Gets Contract For Subsystems To Help Get 'Boots On The Moon' In 2024

United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX) unit Collins Aerospace will build life support, environmental, waste management and temperature control subsystems, along with power hardware for NASA's Orion spacecraft fleet that's aiming to put "boots on the moon," by 2024, the company said Wednesday.

The $320 million contract Collins signed with the mission's prime contractor, Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT), will be for the subsystem work on Orion ships to be used in the Artemis III through Artemis VIII missions, which are not only aimed at putting people back on the moon, but keeping a sustained presence there in preparation for continuing on to Mars.

Artemis III, the first space ship that Lockheed will deliver for the Artemis project, is expected to deliver the next man, and the first woman, to the moon in 2024.

"We've been providing life-sustaining solutions for space for 50 years, and we're proud to be working with Lockheed Martin and NASA to enable decades of future exploration to the Moon, Mars and beyond," Kevin Raftery, vice president and general manager, ISR and Space Solutions for Collins Aerospace, said in a news release.

The Collins work on the systems will be done at facilities in Houston, the Chicago area, the Hartford, Connecticut, area and San Dimas, California.

United Technologies stock closed up 0.28% on Wednesday at $151.96.