Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return Of The JEDI: Amazon Will Protest Microsoft's $10B Pentagon Contract

Steve Krause , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 14, 2019 6:43pm   Comments
Share:
Return Of The JEDI: Amazon Will Protest Microsoft's $10B Pentagon Contract

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is planning to protest a $10 billion cloud computing contract, known as JEDI, which the Department of Defense awarded to Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) in October.

The two cloud computing giants had been battling for over two years about who would run the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure project, a 10-year undertaking in modernizing the Pentagon and Department of Defense.

Amazon, in a statement provided to The Wall Street Journal, said “Numerous aspects of the JEDI evaluation process contained clear deficiencies, errors," and that “we also believe it’s critical for our country that the government and its elected leaders administer procurements objectively and in a manner that is free from political influence."

Previously, there were reports that President Donald Trump instructed ex-Secretary of Defense James Mattis to "screw Amazon" out of the deal, which is likely a key factor in Amazon's decision to protest.

Microsoft's stock was largely unchanged in after-hours trading. The stock closed at $148.06 per share.

Related Links

Cramer: $10B Pentagon Contract Validates Microsoft's Cloud Business

JEDI Masters: Amazon, Microsoft Battle To Build Pentagon's 'War Cloud'

Posted-In: cloud computingGovernment News Contracts Top Stories After-Hours Center Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + MSFT)

Governments And Banks Are Trying To Reduce Their Reliance On Big Tech
USPS' Fiscal 2019 Package Volumes Hits Flat Notes
Analysts Offer Early Take On Walmart's Q3, Highlight Advantages Over Amazon
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
3 ETFs For Walmart Earnings
Amazon Bars Use Of USPS Delivery Service For Some Seller-Fulfilled Goods
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Decline In US Rail Volumes Persists