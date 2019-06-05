Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Kratos Receives $31.8M Drone Contract Award From US Air Force
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 05, 2019 9:34am   Comments
Share:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) received $31.8 million for its Unmanned Systems Division (KUSD) from the U.S. Air Force.

The Kratos target drone systems are used by the U.S. and allied militaries as high fidelity enemy threat surrogates, simulating performance characteristics of certain threat aircraft and missiles.

“Kratos is proud to provide the United States Air Force the highest performance Unmanned Aerial Target Drones in the world for their Mission Critical Requirements,” Steve Fendley, president of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said in a press release.

“Our USAF customer is one of our most demanding, and we are honored to be the provider of these mission critical systems. We look forward to continuing to evolve the BQM-167A for the ever-evolving threats and supporting the USAF well into the future."

Kratos shares were trading down 1.7 percent at $22.40 Wednesday morning.

Posted-In: drones U.S. Air ForceGovernment News Contracts

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KTOS)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 5, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 24, 2019
26 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gilead And Kratos Defense: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From May 23
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Bank Of America Double Upgrades Cronos, Says Bear Thesis 'Increasingly Untenable'