2 People Found Dead In Landing Gear Well Of JetBlue Airways Plane Following Flight To Florida: 'This Keeps Happening'

Two bodies were discovered inside the wheel well of a JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU plane after landing in Florida on Monday night. Here’s what you need to know.

What To Know: Two people were found dead in a JetBlue plane during a post-flight maintenance inspection following a flight from New York to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, according to CNN.

The identities of the individuals found in the wheel well of the plane remain unknown, the airline said in statement, adding that the “circumstances surrounding how they accessed the aircraft remain under investigation.”

A gate technician reportedly noticed two people who appeared to be deceased before calling local law enforcement.

“On scene, paramedics pronounced both individuals deceased,” said Carey Codd, spokesperson for the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

"The Broward County Medical Examiner's Office will perform autopsies to determine the causes of death of both individuals.”

The report indicates that a law enforcement official said the bodies were “badly decomposed.” Officials have launched an investigation at the airport, but so far, operations have not been impacted.

“This is a heartbreaking situation, and we are committed to working closely with authorities to support their efforts to understand how this occurred,” JetBlue said in a statement.

The news comes about two weeks after a body was found in the wheel well of a Boeing plane operated by United Airlines Holdings following a flight to Chicago. The JetBlue plane was reportedly an Airbus A320 jet.

“This keeps happening. People are getting onto the airport property and getting into an aircraft, and it poses a huge security danger for the aircraft," former Department of Transportation Inspector General Mary Schiavo reportedly told CNN.

“These people were apparently just trying to get some place, but it could have easily been someone attempting to attack aviation.”

The incidents have raised concerns over airline security. The report indicates that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has said the wheel wells of planes are often used by stowaways who don’t realize the little amount of space available in the landing gear departments after wheels are pulled back into the plane. If they aren’t crushed by the landing gear, the report suggests they often lose consciousness due to lack of oxygen and freezing temperatures at altitude.

According to CNN, citing a 2011 report from the FAA, approximately 80% of people who try to board a plane via an external department end up deceased.

JBLU Price Action: JetBlue Airways shares were down 3.32% at $7.44 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock