This Budget US Airline Is Offering A 'GoWild' Pass: Catch Unlimited Flights For A Year At $299

In a bid to attract budget-savvy travelers, Frontier Airlines by Frontier Group Holdings Inc ULCC has announced the launch of its “GoWild!” pass, offering unlimited flights for a year at an introductory price of $299. This offer, which targets spontaneous adventurers, is available to the first 5,000 customers who sign up before the pre-sale ends on December 18.

What Happened: Frontier Airlines is launching a new offer aimed at budget-conscious travelers. The airline’s “GoWild!” pass, priced at $299 annually, provides unlimited flights for a limited time, CNBC reported on Thursday

The “GoWild!” pass is designed for spontaneous travelers and those seeking endless adventures, according to Bobby Schroeter, Chief Commercial Officer of Frontier Airlines. The offer is limited to the first 5,000 customers who sign up before the pre-sale ends on Dec. 18 at 11:59 p.m. MST. After this period, the price will rise to $499.

Eligibility for the pass requires users to be at least 18 years old, U.S. residents, and members of Frontier Miles, the airline’s loyalty program. New customers will be enrolled automatically upon purchase. Pass holders can book flights for a penny, but must cover taxes and fees.

Restrictions include no seat reservations and no carry-on or checked baggage. Domestic flights can be booked a day before departure, while international flights require a 10-day advance booking. The pass is valid from May 1, 2025, to April 30, 2026, excluding holiday and peak travel dates.

Why It Matters: The introduction of the “GoWild!” pass by Frontier Airlines comes amid a growing trend among budget airlines to offer unlimited flight passes. In August, European budget airline Wizz Air Holdings launched a similar initiative with a $550 annual pass, allowing unlimited flights to international destinations.

This pass, available initially at a discounted rate, aimed to attract more customers despite the airline’s reputation for punctuality issues.

Image via Shutterstock