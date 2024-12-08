Woman Slipped Through JFK Security and Boarded Paris-Bound Flight Without Ticket or Passport

In a shocking security breach, a woman was recently able to board a transatlantic Delta Air Lines flight without a ticket or passport, court documents reveal.

What Happened: Svetlana Dali has been charged with being a stowaway on an aircraft, a crime that could lead to a five-year prison sentence if she is found guilty.

The incident took place on November 26, when Dali allegedly bypassed security at John F. Kennedy International Airport’s Terminal 4 via a special lane designated for airline staff.

Despite being initially denied entry due to the absence of a boarding pass, Dali made another attempt just five minutes later and succeeded.

As per report by Business Insider, she managed to board Delta Air Lines Flight DL264 without showing a boarding pass. Her presence was only detected before the aircraft landed at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris.

Upon arrival, Dali was apprehended by French authorities. During an interview with an FBI agent, she confessed that she deliberately evaded TSA and Delta staff. Michael Schneider, Dali’s attorney, compared the charge to “theft of services or jumping a turnstile.”

In response to the incident, Delta expressed gratitude to French and US authorities for their support and assured that the incident was due to a “deviation from standard procedures,” and not a defect in their security infrastructure.

Why It Matters: This incident raises serious concerns about airport security measures and procedures. Despite the stringent security protocols in place, Dali’s successful evasion highlights potential vulnerabilities that could be exploited by individuals with malicious intent.

This breach could prompt a review and possible overhaul of security procedures at airports, particularly at Delta Air Lines.

Furthermore, the incident could potentially impact Delta’s reputation and customer trust, which are critical for any airline’s success.

