The Points Guy Travel Editor Talks Airline Deals With Fox Business

As new companies set limitations on travel and individuals rethink their vacation plans, airliners have little choice but to issue new travel waivers, according to The Points Guy travel editor Melanie Lieberman.

What Happened

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL), as an example, is offering a no-fee change guarantee for all tickets bought prior to March 1 for departures through April 30. This type of policy is more or less consistent with American Airlines' rivals as consumers have plenty of flexibility to change or cancel their flight, Lieberman said on Fox Business.

The waivers are "very broad," which is quite unusual for the airline industry, she said. But so many individuals are looking to take advantage of these offers to the point where it's becoming difficult to get through to the airliner.

Why It's Important

Anyone brave enough to look through all the media noise and travel can take advantage of sales, she said. In fact, airliners are opting towards "doing anything they can" to spur demand and get people "excited" to book travel again.

Ultimately the decision to travel or not rests with the individual to establish their own threshold for risk.