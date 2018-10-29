Yeti Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) last week began trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The initial public offering occurs amid the steady rise of the company’s brand reception, with the development of “YETI Nation.” This brand following has added 1.4 million new customers since 2013.

Despite steep prices for lifestyle products, like coolers, tumblers and apparel, Yeti continues to dominate the market. While the recent IPO will likely further leverage the company, there is competition within the space.

Orca Coolers

Orca, or Outdoor Recreation Company of America, was founded in 2012. The company produces bright, colorful, yet tough products that are utilized for extensive purposes, according to the official website.

Orca obtained former NFL quarterback Brett Favre as a company spokesperson and has since averaged a growth 84 percent per year in revenue, according to Forbes.

The Orca 40 quart cooler sells for $269.99, compared to Yeti’s version that's priced at $299.99.

Coleman

Owned by Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL), Coleman has produced outdoor recreation products since 1900. Best known for camping and tailgating equipment, the company has expanded substantially since its formation.

Coleman’s stainless steel, 40 oz water bottle sels for $29.99, compared to Yet’s 36 oz rambler that's priced at $49.99.

Igloo Products Corp.

The company has been a worldwide leader in coolers, bags and hydration systems for 70 years. Igloo has developed a strong social media presence through the use of Instagram and the hashtag “#Iglooanywhere.”

Igloo’s insulated cooler backpack is priced at $79.99, while Yeti’s Panga backpack is listed at $299.99.

Photo credit: Zachary Collier, Flickr