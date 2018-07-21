Casper Launches The Dreamery, New York's Storefront Nap Lounge

The New York City-based mattress company Casper, which sells its products exclusively online, has become known for unique marketing strategies. Their latest is no exception: on July 11, the company introduced the Dreamery in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood.

What It’s About

Defined as a “physical sleep experience,” the Dreamery offers a relaxing location for those working or vacationing in New York City who need a good nap or just some peace and quiet.

For $25, customers are given every means to experience full relaxation. An assortment of healthy drinks and snacks are offered upon arrival, such as herbal tea and fruit. From there, customers are given cotton pajamas and the option to utilize the refresh station — a spot to wash your face and brush your teeth — then the use of a bed for 45 minutes.

The rooms are stocked with calming reading materials and meditation recommendations.Casper said it hopes to encourage good sleep and relaxation in the nexus of a city that never sleeps.

What’s Next

"There’s a really big opportunity here to create products and experiences to really help people think about sleep in a totally different way,” Casper Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Neil Parikh told Bloomberg. “Throughout the course of the day, there are so many moments you need to rest and relax — but it’s hard.”

Casper hopes to extend this nap-based service to college campuses, airports and corporate buildings across the country.

Photo courtesy of Casper.