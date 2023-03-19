Jeff Bezos: His Childhood, Family And The Biological Father He Never Met

Jeff Bezos, the founder and CEO of Amazon, is one of the world’s most influential business leaders. He has revolutionized the retail industry and has become one of the wealthiest individuals in the world. Though his accomplishments are legendary, there are some interesting facts about his childhood and family that are not as widely known.

Bezos was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1964 to a teenage mother, Jacklyn Gise. His biological father, Ted Jorgensen, died in 2015 without having the chance to reunite with his son. Gise and Jorgensen were married for two years before Gise left with her infant child.

In the book “The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos and Amazon,” author Brad Stone details his conversation with Jorgensen in 2012, who was initially unaware of his connection to Bezos.

“I used to wonder all the time though whatever happened to Jeff. Then I just reached a point where I thought he was long gone. That was the only child I ever had – that makes a difference too. The last time I saw him he was in diapers,” Jorgensen reportedly said.

Gise went on to marry Miguel Bezos, a Cuban immigrant, who adopted Bezos when he was four years old.

Growing up, Bezos had a natural curiosity and interest in technology and science, but his family was not wealthy. He often took apart devices to find out how they worked, and even built a computer from spare parts when he was in high school.

Bezos had an entrepreneurial spirit from a young age. He started a summer camp for kids when he was 12 and ran it for several years. He also took on a variety of odd jobs, including working as a fry cook, delivering newspapers, and working at McDonald’s.

Bezos’s family was also a source of inspiration for him. His grandfather, Lawrence Preston Gise, was an engineer and a successful entrepreneur. Bezos often sought his grandfather’s advice and was inspired by his drive and ambition.

Bezos has also credited his mother with instilling in him the value of hard work. Jacklyn Gise worked long hours for most of her life to support her family, and her dedication and commitment to her work had a major influence on Bezos. He has said that his mother showed him that if you work hard and focus on the long term, you can achieve great things.

