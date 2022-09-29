Traveling In Or Out Of Florida? Here's The Latest From Its Airports

Hurricane Ian continues to batter Florida with many airports remaining closed and many flights being canceled.

According to Flight Aware, a service that monitors flight status in real-time, nearly 2,000 flights within the U.S were canceled on Thursday, with Florida seeing the greatest percentage.

As the storm progressed north, travel across some of Georgia and the Carolinas were also impacted.

Although some airlines impose deadlines for adjustments or completion of flights, the U.S. Department of Transportation says that all passengers whose flights were canceled are entitled to full refunds.

Here’s the latest from Florida’s airports amid Hurricane Ian.

Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)

The airport announced via Twitter that all flights were canceled for Thursday and the terminal would be closed. Passengers were advised to get in touch with their carriers to rebook.

Both the airport's website and the Twitter account @JAXairport provide updates.

Orlando International Airport (MCO)

On Wednesday, the airport stopped operating and remained shuttered.

Check the website or the @MCO Twitter account of Orlando International Airport for updates.

Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB)

The airport shut down Wednesday afternoon and will reopen to passengers at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Check @FlyMLB on Twitter for updates.

Tampa International Airport (TPA)

The airport's operators planned to reopen the airfield at 10 a.m. Friday.

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE)

The airport, which closed Tuesday, was scheduled to reopen Friday morning, according to a tweet.

Find updates on St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport's Twitter page @iflypie.

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ)

The airport ceased operations Tuesday night, and all flight operations are suspended.

Updates can be found on the airport's Twitter page @SRQAirport and website.

Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW)

The airport has remained closed since Tuesday.

The airport's website and Twitter, @flyRSW, both include more information.

Palm Beach International Airport (PBI)

The airport is open, but passengers are advised to call their airline in advance to see if there are any cancellations or delays.

On the website and Twitter account @flyPBI for Palm Beach International Airport, more updates can be found.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

Even though the airport was operating normally, some flights had been postponed or canceled.

The website and Twitter account @FLLFlyer for Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport provides more details.

Miami International Airport (MIA)

Even though the airport was operating normally, some flights had been postponed or canceled.

For more updates, check Miami International Airport's Twitter page, @iflymia, or website.

Photo: Ernesto Juan Castellanos via Shutterstock