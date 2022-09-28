How You Can Put Your Crypto To Good Use: Hurricane Ian Nonprofits That Accept Cryptocurrency

More than 13,000 people spent Tuesday night in shelters run by the American Red Cross and its affiliates around Florida in an attempt to flee Hurricane Ian.

The storm, a dangerous Category 4 hurricane, is currently making landfall in Florida and will cause devastating storm surges, winds and flooding.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm will have an impact on the entire state of Florida, with storm surges of 12 to 16 feet in some places along the southwestern shore.

Additionally, 18 inches of rain may fall in some areas of Florida. There are evacuation orders in place for more than 2 million people. The Sunshine State has not experienced a significant storm since 2018.

At a press conference, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stated that the remainder of Wednesday and Thursday will be difficult for the state.

DeSantis noted that it’s more helpful for people to donate financially than send items — for those of you who have extra cryptocurrency that you’d like to donate, here is a list of nonprofits that accept crypto donations that are providing relief to those affected.

Further, donating cryptocurrency directly to a 501c3 nonprofit is more tax efficient and can save you money.

1. Convoy of Hope is a faith-based, nonprofit organization with a mission to feed the world through children’s feeding initiatives, community outreach and disaster response.

Integrity and openness in financial practices are Convoy of Hope’s highest priorities. Convoy pledges to wisely steward entrusted resources by using every dollar to its fullest potential. More than 92% of Convoy of Hope’s 2020 income has funded programs empowering and serving vulnerable people.

2. World Central Kitchen (WCK) uses the power of food to nourish communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis.

Founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés, WCK has created a new model for disaster response through its work helping devastated communities recover and establish resilient food systems.

3. Project HOPE places power in the hands of local health care workers to save lives around the world.

It works on the front lines of the world’s health challenges, partnering hand-in-hand with communities, health care workers and public health systems to ensure sustainable change.

4. Team Rubicon serves communities by mobilizing veterans to continue their service, leveraging their skills and experience to help people prepare, respond and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises.

With more than 150,000 volunteers, in just over a decade Team Rubicon completed more than 930 response and disaster mitigation operations in 26 countries (as of August 2021).

5. The Disasters & Conflict Impact Index Fund supports nonprofit organizations that work to deliver emergency relief after natural disasters and conflicts across the U.S. and worldwide.

It vets every nonprofit in the Impact Index Fund, so you can be certain every dollar of your crypto donation will go to verified nonprofits.

Photo: World Central Kitchen/WCK.org