Denis Volkov, the director of the Levada Center, an independent polling firm in Russia, asked citizens how they felt about the war.

Volkov found that 80% of Russians do support the military, but not all have complete conviction in their views. He says about 50% have "definite support" without any qualms, but the other 30% have support with reservations.

Here in the states, a majority of Americans would prefer to see the U.S. back Ukraine in restoring lost territory from Russia, even if it means a protracted war than see a speedy end to the conflict, even if it means surrendering territory to Russia, as the Russia-Ukraine war has been ongoing for nearly seven months, according to a recent survey by Gallup.

The study was conducted from Aug. 1 to Aug. 22 and ranked the answers according to gender, age, education level, and political affiliation.

Democrats are more likely than any other significant American subgroup to support Ukraine in its efforts to recapture land; nearly four out of five of them do so. While 50% of Republicans agreed, and about 46% would prefer a speedy resolution to the crisis.

Those 65 and older are more likely than younger adults to support Ukraine's attempt to recapture land.

Meanwhile, education seems to improve support for Ukraine; it rises from 59% of those without college experience to 74% of those with a postgraduate degree.

The public is roughly evenly split between those who believe the United States is not doing enough for Ukraine (38%) and those who believe it is doing the appropriate amount (36%), while 24% believe it is doing too much at the moment.

Democrats (46%) and Americans with postgraduate education (46%) are the groups most likely to say the U.S. is shortchanging Ukraine. This contrasts with 30% of Republicans and 31% of adults with no college education.

Regarding opinions that the United States is acting excessively, the party divide is much greater. Just 9% of Democrats share this opinion, compared to 43% of Republicans and 28% of independents.

