Shaquille O'Neal's Fiery Remarks on Late Lakers Owner Jerry Buss Resurface: 'Hang Out With 60-Year-Olds, Not 20-Year-Olds'

Shaquille O’Neal‘s contentious comments about the late Jerry Buss, former owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, have made a comeback, stirring up memories of a heated NBA exchange.

What Happened: The incident can be traced back to May 2005 when O’Neal, fondly referred to as “Big Diesel”, publicly expressed his disapproval of Buss’s personal lifestyle. The friction between the two ignited after the 2003-04 NBA season when Buss reportedly had a significant hand in not renewing O’Neal’s contract, which resulted in his transfer to the Miami Heat.

As per the report by the Basketball Network, O’Neal, who had spent almost a decade with the Lakers, was profoundly aggrieved by the decision and Buss’s subsequent remarks implying the trade was a stimulus for O’Neal to improve his fitness.

In retaliation, O’Neal took a jab at Buss’s notorious reputation for dating significantly younger women, asserting, “I needed a real owner — like Micky Arison. Not a guy who parties with girls that are three times younger.”

“When you are 60, hang out with 60-year-olds, not 20-year-olds,” advised the two-time scoring leader, adding, “That is all I got to say about Jerry Buss,” he mentioned.

Buss, the owner of the Lakers since 1979 until his death in 2013, was recognized for his relationships with younger women, often models or ex-Playboy bunnies.

O’Neal’s comments underscored the tense relationship between the two post their professional separation, spotlighting the fleeting nature of loyalty in professional sports.

Why It Matters: This incident underscores the often complex and strained relationships between players and team owners in professional sports.

It highlights the potential for personal disagreements to impact professional decisions, such as contract renewals and trades. Furthermore, it brings to light the issue of personal lifestyles of team owners, and how they can become a point of contention within the team dynamics.

The resurfacing of these comments serves as a reminder of these challenges, and the ongoing need for professionalism and respect in the sporting industry.

