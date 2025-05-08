UFC, WWE Parent TKO Group Reports Q1 Earnings, Raises FY25 Guidance, Shares Swing Higher

TKO Group Holdings Inc TKO reported first-quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q1 Revenue: $1.27 billion, versus estimates of $1.10 billion

Q1 EPS: 69 cents, versus estimates of 56 cents

TKO Group, the parent company of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), said total revenue increased 4% year-over-year in the first quarter, driven by strength in the UFC and WWE. UFC drove $359.7 million in revenue and WWE revenue came in at $391.5 million.

The company generated cash flows from operations of $162.8 million and free cash flow of $135.5 million in the quarter. TKO Group ended the period with $470.9 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“TKO is off to a good start in 2025 with both UFC and WWE delivering solid financial results. Given the strength and momentum of these businesses and no material change to our overall business outlook, we are raising our guidance,” said Ariel Emanuel, executive chair and CEO of TKO Group.

“Our conviction in our portfolio of assets is strong and we are now focused on integration, driving synergies, the domestic media rights deal for UFC, and our capital return programs.”

Guidance: TKO Group raised its revenue guidance for full-year 2025 from a range of $2.93 billion to $3 billion to a new range of $3 billion to $3.08 billion.

Including the impact of the acquisitions under IMG (On Location and Professional Bull Riders) the company expects full-year revenue of $4.49 billion to $4.56 billion.

TKO Price Action: TKO Group shares were up 0.91% after-hours, trading at $170.50 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Delmiro Junior/Shutterstock.