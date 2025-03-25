FST Ltd Sinks 10% After Hours, KBSX Stock Cools Off From 26% Rally On New Golf Shaft Launch

FST Ltd KBSX witnessed significant stock volatility on Tuesday, with shares experiencing a 26.55% daytime surge followed by a 10.14% after-hours decline, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The dramatic price movement coincides with the company’s launch of the KBS PGW graphite golf shaft, with CEO David Chuang projecting $1.0 to $1.5 million in first-year revenues. The stock’s volatility underscores the speculative nature of small-cap stocks in niche market segments.

Founded in 1992, FST has built a vertically integrated business model that distinguishes its KBS brand in the competitive golf equipment landscape. The company’s products are used by golfers at all levels, including professional players in major golf associations.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.