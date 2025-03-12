Joey Bosa Reportedly Signed A $12.6M Deal With The Bills — But His Real Power Play Might Be The $5.85M Florida Mansion And A Portfolio Built For Life After The NFL

Joey Bosa may be suiting up for a new NFL team this season, but off the field, he's already built the kind of empire that could outlast any football career.

A New Jersey, A New Chapter

Earlier this week, it was reported that Bosa has agreed to a one-year, $12.6 million deal with the Buffalo Bills, edging out strong interest from both the San Francisco 49ers—home to his brother Nick Bosa—and the Miami Dolphins, where his father once played.

At 29, the four-time Pro Bowler is looking to bounce back from recent injuries that limited his snap count, but his off-field game might be even more impressive.

See Also: Netflix Stock To Get Boost From More NFL Content? Poll Shows Mixed Results

Inside The $5.85 Million Florida Fortress

Following his massive five-year, $135 million contract extension with the Chargers in 2020, Bosa purchased a stunning modern waterfront mansion in his hometown of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for $5.85 million.

Located just a few miles from his alma mater, St. Thomas Aquinas High School, where he earned recognition as a four-star football recruit, this property was designed by architecture firm KoDA Miami.

According to Zillow, this luxurious single-family home was built in 2019. Spanning 5,482 square feet, it features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms (6 full and one half). The property sits on a 7,501 sqft lot, offering bayfront and lakefront views with unrestricted saltwater access.

The home boasts high-end amenities, including a wet bar, elevator, central vacuum system, walk-in closets, a media room, and a dedicated office space. The master bedroom is upstairs, while at least one bedroom is on the ground level. The modern kitchen includes premium appliances such as a dishwasher, dryer, garbage disposal, range/oven, refrigerator, trash compactor, and washer.

Additional highlights include a three-car garage, in-ground pool, and stucco/cement exterior. The home is equipped with forced air, electric, and gas heating, as well as central cooling. Security features include a gated and guarded community.

Beyond The Blitz: Real Estate And Startups

But Bosa's investments don't stop at Florida's waterfront. He has reportedly diversified into luxury real estate in California also and put money into tech startups—particularly those focused on sports performance and athlete wellness. Previously, it was reported that he's also exploring sports media ventures, hinting at a possible post-NFL career behind the camera.

Millionaire Moves: Cars, Travel, And Philanthropy

Bosa's lifestyle is as elevated as his pass-rushing skills. His car collection reportedly includes a Lamborghini Urus, Ferrari 488, and a custom Jeep Wrangler. When he's not on the field or managing his portfolio, he's often spotted traveling across Europe or deep-sea fishing—his favorite off-season escape.

Off the field, Bosa is also deeply involved in philanthropy. He supports the American Cancer Society and has been an advocate for childhood cancer awareness through his work with More Than 4 Athletics and the NFL's Crucial Catch campaign.

Photo Courtesy: Ringo Chiu on Shutterstock.com

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.