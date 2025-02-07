Super Bowl Potluck Party: These NFL Legends Bring The Wrong Kind Of 'Pot' To Dinner [VIDEO]

Jeeter, viewed as one of the most popular cannabis pre-roll brands worldwide, teamed up with National Lampoon for a collaboration that blends marijuana culture with legendary comedy. The collaboration is kicking off with a hilarious short film called "National Lampoon Presents The Jeeter Potluck," featuring NFL icons Ricky Williams and Calvin Johnson.

"The Jeeter Potluck" will debut Sunday, Feb. 9 on Jeeter's YouTube channel. just in time for the Big Game Weekend.

National Lampoon’s decades-long legacy of blending humor and pop culture aligns with Jeeter's vision for a crossover that will no doubt resonate with audiences from both the sports and entertainment worlds.

"National Lampoon has been building a new wave of comedy content, and this collaboration with Jeeter is an exciting extension of that vision," said National Lampoon CEO Demetrius Spencer and producer Nick Spencer. They added that Lukasz & Sebastian, co-founders of Jeeter, connect with an underserved audience, via their entrepreneurial spirit and cultural insight.

Hall of Fame Duo: Ricky Williams & Calvin Johnson

The humorous video follows the two football greats, who are invited to a "Big Game" watch party and potluck. The fun begins when they misunderstand the type of "pot" they are supposed to bring to the Super Bowl gathering.

Inspired by the pages of Lampoon Magazine by the team at National Lampoon, the short brings the same clever humor and cultural edge that has made the brand an enduring staple in comedy as both Williams and Johnson bring their larger-than-life personas to the screen.

Williams, the former NFL running back, Heisman Trophy winner and founder of cannabis lifestyle brand, Highsman, has long been an advocate for cannabis while challenging the stigma around athletes and marijuana use.

Johnson, former Detroit Lions wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Fame member, co-founded Primitiv, which has dispensaries located in Michigan and Boston. Both Williams and Johnson are past attendees at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conferences.

Check out the trailer… it’s quite hilarious.

Jeeter's Big Game Legacy Packs

In addition to the short film, Jeeter launched its “Big Game Legacy Packs” on Feb. 7. The two limited-edition collectors' packs that pay tribute to Williams and Johnson are available at select dispensaries across the four states where Jeeter is sold: California, Michigan, Arizona and Massachusetts.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.