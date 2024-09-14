Shaquille O'Neal Reflects On Divorce, Fatherhood And Personal Accountability: 'I Was Lost. 76,000 Square Foot House By Yourself'

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal opened up about one of the most personal and painful parts of his life: his divorce. The comments from the 2022 interview show accountability and how to move on from tough moments in life from the former NBA star and sports commentator.

What Happened: In a candid interview on the Pivot Podcast, Shaq discussed his marriage and divorce and how he got past the big moments of his life.

While discussing the topic, O’Neal was transparent about his own responsibility in the breakup of his marriage, admitting, “It was all me, because she was like, she did exactly what she was supposed to do. Gave me beautiful kids, take care of the house, take care of corporate stuff. It was just all me.”

Reflecting on his ex-wife, Shaq had nothing but praise, calling her “awesome” and emphasizing that the downfall of the relationship was not her fault.

O’Neal described the toll that divorce took on him, particularly in his role as a father.

“The best feeling for me was coming home and hearing five, six different voices,” he said, revealing how much he cherished being around his kids.

Why It’s Important: Losing that daily interaction had a profound impact on O’Neal, and he shared the loneliness that followed: “I was lost. 76,000 square foot house by yourself. Lost. No kids. Go to the gym, nobody playing in the gym. You go to their room, nobody's there. You start to feel it.”

Despite the pain, O’Neal remains committed to his role as a father.

“May not be a husband, but I’m always be a father and a father job to protect, provide and love," O'Neal added.

His dedication to his children is what drives him, as he continues to provide for them and work hard for their future.

