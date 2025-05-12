AST SpaceMobile Reports Q1 Earnings: Key Highlights From The Quarter

AST SpaceMobile Inc ASTS reported first-quarter financial results after the market close on Monday. Here’s a look at the key details from the quarter.

Q1 Earnings: AST SpaceMobile reported first-quarter revenue of $718,000, which may not compare to analyst estimates. The company reported a first-quarter adjusted loss of 20 cents per share, missing analyst estimates for a loss of 19 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

AST SpaceMobile highlighted several achievements during the quarter, including “strong” progress on regulatory approvals and a multi-provider satellite orbital launch plan with five contracted launches over the next six to nine months. The company also said it advanced its SpaceMobile network commercialization efforts and has an expected revenue opportunity of $50 million to $75 million in the second half of 2025.

Total operating expenses came in at $63.7 million in the first quarter. The company ended the quarter with $874.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.

“AST SpaceMobile continues to execute on our bold strategy, progressing at an accelerated pace toward fulfilling our important mission of connecting the unconnected worldwide,” said Abel Avellan, founder, chairman and CEO of AST SpaceMobile.

“Today, we are at an inflection point for the company. We have ramped up manufacturing capacity and are now able to announce our plans to support five scheduled orbital launches over the next six to nine months. Commercially, we have also expanded our U.S. government opportunity and are in a position to start generating meaningful revenue during 2025.”

AST SpaceMobile executives will further discuss the quarter on a conference call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

ASTS Price Action: AST SpaceMobile shares were up 1.80% in Monday’s after-hours session, trading at $27.65 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

