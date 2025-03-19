Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore Return To Earth On SpaceX Dragon Capsule After 286 Days In Space, NASA Astronauts To Undergo Health Checks

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have safely returned to Earth after an unexpectedly prolonged mission on the International Space Station (ISS).

The astronauts traveled back in a SpaceX capsule, concluding a mission that was initially scheduled for just over a week but extended to nine months due to complications with their original Boeing Co. BA Starliner spacecraft.

What Happened: Wilmore and Williams, part of NASA’s Crew-9 rotation, undocked from the ISS at 1:05 a.m. ET and completed a 17-hour journey back to Earth, splashing down safely off Florida’s Gulf Coast at 5:57 p.m. ET.

Their mission was marked by technical challenges and became a political spectacle, drawing attention from U.S. President Donald Trump, who called for their expedited return.

NASA’s decision to return Wilmore and Williams on a SpaceX craft was influenced by Trump’s request, according to NASA’s ISS chief Joel Montalbano.

The astronauts will undergo health checks at NASA’s Johnson Space Center before reuniting with their families. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk supported the earlier return, criticizing the Biden administration’s handling of the situation.

Wilmore and Williams spent 286 days in space, contributing to 150 science experiments. Williams, on her third spaceflight, has now accumulated 608 days in space, the second most for any U.S. astronaut.

Boeing’s Starliner may require further uncrewed tests before carrying astronauts regularly, as stated by NASA’s Commercial Crew Program chief Steve Stich.

Why It Matters: The return of Wilmore and Williams comes after several delays, including a postponed SpaceX Crew-10 mission due to a hydraulics issue.

This delay was one of the factors prolonging the astronauts’ stay on the ISS. Despite the political undertones suggested by Elon Musk, Wilmore emphasized that politics did not play a role in the delay, highlighting the unpredictable nature of human spaceflight.

