Elon Musk Says SpaceX Created History By Blasting Off A Rocket From One Country And Landing It Another: 'This is The First Time…'

SpaceX achieved a milestone on Tuesday by successfully landing a first-stage rocket booster off The Bahamas, marking the company’s first international landing as it advances ambitious plans for Mars missions.

What Happened: The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 6:21 p.m. EST from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, carrying 23 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit, reported UPI.

“We’re excited to continue working with the Bahamian government on this mutually beneficial partnership,” said Zachary Luppen, SpaceX’s avionics supply chain engineer, indicating potential future operations in the region.

The landing, which generated sonic booms audible to local residents, showcased the 16th flight for this particular booster, which has supported nine previous Starlink missions. This reusability strategy has significantly reduced launch costs compared to traditional expendable rockets.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk congratulated the team and said, “This is the first time that a rocket has taken off from one country, gone to space and landed in another country!”

Why It Matters: The successful landing comes as Musk unveiled plans to launch Tesla Inc.‘s TSLA Optimus humanoid robots to Mars aboard Starship rockets in 2026. SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell projects 400 Starship launches over the next four years, signaling aggressive expansion plans.

The company’s growth trajectory could see further acceleration under President Donald Trump‘s administration, with SpaceX already managing approximately $20 billion in government contracts.

However, international challenges persist, including Ontario’s planned cancellation of Starlink contracts and temporary service bans in Brazil amid content moderation disputes.

