Doomsday Clock Now At Most Dire Moment: Why 'Humanity's Proximity To Catastrophe' Is As Close As Ever

The human race is in trouble, a new report says.

What Happened: The so-called Doomsday Clock — a symbol of “humanity’s proximity to catastrophe” — is now set at a hand-wringing 89 seconds to midnight (aka “the point of no return”).

That’s according to the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which set the clock to 90 seconds last year. The organization, known for studying global security issues and nuclear risks, reported Tuesday that 89 seconds is the closest we’ve ever been to Earth becoming uninhabitable.

Why? In a prepared statement, Daniel Holz, chairman of the group’s science and security board, put it bluntly: “We do not see sufficient positive progress on the global challenges we face.”

Among the factors Holz cites include:

Nuclear risk

Climate change

Biological threats and

Advances in disruptive technologies (i.e., biotechnology, artificial intelligence and space)

Who Are The Culprits? According to Holz, it’s the countries that have nuclear weapons and invest hundreds of billions of dollars in arsenals “that can destroy civilization many times over.

“Meanwhile, arms control treaties are in tatters and there are active conflicts involving nuclear powers. The world’s attempts to deal with climate change remain inadequate as most governments fail to enact the financing and policy initiatives necessary to halt global warming,” Holz added.

Can We Turn Back The Clock? In a way, yes. Initially set at 7 minutes to midnight, the Doomsday Clock has moved 25 times, reflecting humanity’s progress or regression. The furthest from midnight was in 1991 after the Cold War ended, highlighting the potential for positive change, according to CBS News.

Today, it’s a different scenario. Since 2007, climate change has been a key factor influencing its position, Holz says.

“2023 was the hottest year on record by far, and 2024 was even hotter,” he added. Plus, unregulated advancements in disruptive technologies like AI have “outpaced” policy and a thorough understanding of their consequences.

“All of these dangers are greatly exacerbated by a potent threat multiplier: the spread of misinformation, disinformation, and conspiracy theories that degrade the communication ecosystem and increasingly blur the line between truth and falsehood,” Holz said.

“All of us need to help raise the alarm. Our fervent hope is that our political, civic, cultural, and business leaders take bold action to reduce these threats and turn back the hands of the Doomsday Clock.”

The Doomsday Clock was created in 1947 by Manhattan Project scientists. Among the most notable contributors were Eugene Rabinowitch and Hyman Goldsmith, co-founders of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. Martyl Langsdorf, the wife of Manhattan Project physicist Alexander Langsdorf Jr., designed the clock's visual representation.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists posted a live stream video regarding the Doomsday Clock to YouTube where, at last check, it garnered just over 11,700 views.

Image: Shutterstock.