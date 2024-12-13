SpaceX's Starlink Manufacturing Line Makes 4.7 Million Terminals Per Year, Says Investor

SpaceX investor Steve Jurvetson said on Friday that its Starlink manufacturing line makes 4.7 million terminals every year.

What Happened: “The Starlink manufacturing line is the closest thing to a fully automated alien dreadnought that I have ever seen. It makes 4.7 million terminals per year, and growing. One subsection is the largest printed circuit board factory in America,” Jurvetson said in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Jurvetson is a venture capitalist who invested early in Elon Musk’s SpaceX. He is also on the company’s Board of Directors.

The manufacturing line Jurvetson referred to is at the company’s Starlink terminal manufacturing facility in Bastrop, Texas.

SpaceX said in a post on social media platform X in September that it is providing connectivity to over 4 million people around the globe while adding that the customers are spread across over 100 countries, territories, and other markets. Starlink announced that it is connecting over 3 million customers merely a few months back on May 20, implying that the segment added a million customers in just 4 months.

Why It Matters: SpaceX COO Gwynne Shotwell said at a conference hosted by Baron Capital last month that the company will make “some money” on Starlink this year. Starlink is the satellite internet segment of SpaceX. It achieved a breakeven cash flow in November 2023.

“We are going to make some money on Starlink this year. But ultimately I think Starship (the company's new rocket under development) will be the thing that takes us over the top as one of the most valuable companies,” she said. However, Shotwell refused to divulge more of the private company’s financials.

