Starlink Is For Sale At Target: Consumers Have Another Way To Buy Satellite Internet From Elon Musk

Loading... Loading...

Satellite internet company Starlink is now available for purchase for customers of Target Corporation TGT, adding another option to buy the service made possible by Elon Musk's space company SpaceX.

What Happened: One of the largest retailers in the United States is now quietly offering Starlink internet service starter kits for sales, a move that could boost the number of Starlink customers.

According to PCMag, Target is offering the Starlink kit, which includes a V4 dish, Wi-Fi router, cables and a base for $599.99, the same price as SpaceX charges. The item is offered with free shipping.

"Engineered by SpaceX, Starlink is designed to deliver high-speed, low-latency internet to the most rural and remote locations around the world. Starlink enables activities that historically have not been possible with satellite internet, including streaming, online gaming, video calls, and more," Target's website reads.

Starlink is only available for sale on Target.com and not at the retail locations. The kits sold are meant for self-installation and a purchaser needs to buy a monthly Starlink service plan, which starts at $120 per month.

There is a 30-day return policy for the Starlink kit. Target Circle Card users can also save 5% by using their card.

The Starlink website lists Target as an official authorized retailer on its website.

Related Link: Look Ma, No Cell Towers! Elon Musk Cheers As Starlink Makes Space-Based Posting On X A Reality

Why It's Important: The move by Target to carry Starlink follows other retailers selling the satellite kits, including Best Buy, Costco and Home Depot.

After only selling through the Starlink website, there are now multiple ways for customers to get their hands on the installation kits.

Starlink is also offering a refurbished V4 dish in a move to attract customers with a lower price. The company also launched a $1 for 30 days trial offer in select states that lets users try Starlink for a low price upfront and then allows them to return the kit if they're not happy after 30 days. This offer allows users the ability to test the internet service without the high upfront cost.

According to PCMag, Starlink has over 2.7 million users, which is up from 2.3 million announced in December.

SpaceX was valued at $180 billion in December and is one of the most valuable private companies globally.

Read Next: Elon Musk Hails The Arrival Of Starlink Internet On John Deere Equipment: ‘This Will Be Great For Farmers’

Photo: Shutterstock