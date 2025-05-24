Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has expressed criticism towards Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, accusing it of propagating “fake news and propaganda.”

What Happened: Greene voiced her concerns about Grok after the AI chatbot challenged her Christian beliefs. The chatbot, a product of Musk’s xAI and available on X, responded to a user’s question about Greene’s religious affiliation by labeling it as “subjective.”

Grok also mentioned Greene’s past involvement with the QAnon conspiracy theory and her self-identification as a Christian nationalist. Greene retaliated on Twitter, stating, “The judgement seat belongs to GOD, not you a non-human AI platform.”

Greene further cautioned about the risks of relying on AI for information analysis. She suggested that those who rely on AI for discernment and cease to seek the truth “will be lost.”

Despite Greene’s claim that Grok has a left-leaning bias, recent interactions with the chatbot have indicated otherwise. The AI recently broached the subject of “white genocide” in South Africa in response to unrelated queries.

Why It Matters: This incident underscores the ongoing debate about the role and influence of AI in information dissemination and analysis.

As AI becomes more integrated into our daily lives, the potential for bias and misinformation remains a significant concern. Greene’s criticism of Grok highlights these concerns, particularly in the context of political and religious beliefs.

The incident also raises questions about the training and programming of AI systems, and the potential for these systems to reflect or reinforce existing biases.

