Mark Zuckerberg's Exquisite Watch Collection: From Affordable Casio To Luxurious $141,400 Patek Philippe, He Has It All

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Meta, is in the limelight for his extravagant collection of wristwatches. The billionaire’s assortment ranges from an affordable Casio to a staggering $900,000 Greubel Forsey piece.

What Happened: Zuckerberg’s collection boasts of a variety of luxury watches. One of the highlights is a Grand Complications In-Line Perpetual Calendar watch from Patek Philippe, revealed in an Instagram post in September 2024. This timepiece, featuring a platinum case and an alligator-leather band, is priced at $141,400.

During a podcast event in September 2024, Zuckerberg was spotted wearing a DB25 Starry Varius from the Swiss watch brand De Bethune. The rose-gold model, one of only 20 produced annually, carries a hefty price tag of over $80,000.

As per the report by Insider, at the 2024 Meta Connect conference, Zuckerberg sported a watch from the Swiss brand F.P. Journe’s Souveraine collection. Made entirely of aluminum, this watch was projected to fetch between $30,000 and $54,000 at auction.

In a video from January 2025, Zuckerberg was seen donning a Greubel Forsey watch that retails for over $900,000. This white gold watch, comprising 281 pieces, is hand-assembled with only two or three units crafted each year.

His collection also includes a yellow-gold Rolex Daytona Le Mans, with a resale value of up to $300,000, and a GA2100WS-7A from Casio’s G-Shock line, which retails for $120, making it the most affordable watch he has publicly worn.

Why It Matters: Mark Zuckerberg’s watch collection is a testament to his diverse taste and appreciation for craftsmanship. The range of his collection, from a modest Casio to a luxurious Patek Philippe, reflects his eclectic style.

His choice of timepieces, often seen during public appearances, has sparked interest and curiosity among watch enthusiasts and followers alike.

