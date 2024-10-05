From Tech To Tees: Meta's Zuckerberg May Launching Clothing Line On Instagram

Facebook and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg is exploring the idea of selling his own range of Classics-inspired graphic T-shirts, with Meta’s Instagram being a potential sales platform.

What Happened: Zuckerberg’s sartorial preferences have been in the spotlight since 2023. He is now mulling over the possibility of making his new attire available for purchase on Instagram.

In a conversation with Pubity, Zuckerberg disclosed that he’s been toying with the idea of selling t-shirts akin to the ones he’s been donning recently, which are influenced by Greek and Roman history.

He sported a black t-shirt with the Latin phrase “Aut Zuck aut nihil” at the Meta Connect keynote on September 25, which means “Zuck or nothing,” reports Business Insider.

“I’ve been playing around with the idea of whether I should sell these on my Instagram page as, like, limited drops,” Zuckerberg told the outlet.

This initiative would also provide him with the opportunity to test Instagram’s shopping feature as a seller and gain firsthand knowledge of how businesses utilize the platform.

Zuckerberg is said to be collaborating with fashion designer Mike Amiri to create his own clothing line, although it remains uncertain if these designs will be accessible to the public.

Why It Matters: Zuckerberg’s move to sell his own clothing line on Instagram could potentially boost the platform’s shopping feature, providing a real-world example of its use by high-profile individuals.

This could inspire other businesses to leverage the platform for their sales, leading to increased usage and revenue for Instagram.

Furthermore, it would provide Zuckerberg with valuable insights into the user experience of Instagram’s shopping feature, which could inform future improvements and enhancements.

