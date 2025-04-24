Elon Musk's Critics On X See Sudden Drop In Visibility, Raising Questions About Platform's Free Speech Commitments

Several high-profile X users found that their visibility on the platform had plummeted after they publicly sparred with owner Elon Musk, raising new questions about how power is exercised on the platform once known for its pro-free speech stance.

What Happened: Many far-right influencers reported a drastic and continued decline in their reach on X after openly criticizing Musk in December. Among them were Anastasia Maria Loupis, Laura Loomer, and Owen Shroyer. All three had participated in online feuds with Musk over his backing of U.S. visa programs.

Only Days later, the reach of their posts dropped sharply, according to data verified by The New York Times. Before the feuds, their accounts were viewed hundreds of thousands of times every day.

See Also: Sam Altman’s OpenAI Explores Creating Social Media Competitor To Elon Musk’s X

Why It Matters: The decline in visibility has generated doubts about whether Musk, who owns X and labels himself a "free speech absolutist," is silently implementing the platform's tools to hit back at critics.

Ari Cohn, a lawyer at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, said "Don't sit here and cloak yourself in the First Amendment and free speech, and then do things like that."

While X has previously declared that it does not curtail users on the basis of opinion, Musk has admitted that blocking or muting an account can dramatically decrease its visibility.

Musk also indicated that users struck off from X's premium program—such as Loomer and Shroyer—would no longer have algorithmic advantages, making it more difficult for their content to be seen or monetized.

In an interview reflecting on her experience, Loupis said, "It has turned out to be all lies from him," citing Musk's earlier promises to champion open discourse.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock