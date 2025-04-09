Meta Restricts Live Streaming For Teens Under 16 As Part Of Expanded Safety Measures

Meta Platforms Inc. META announced new restrictions for teen users, prohibiting those under 16 from live streaming on Instagram without parental permission, as the company expands its Teen Account protections across its platforms.

What Happened: The social media giant revealed that teens under 16 will also need parental approval to disable features that blur potentially inappropriate images in direct messages. These additional safeguards will roll out “in the next couple of months,” according to Meta’s Tuesday announcement.

Meta is extending its Teen Account framework to Facebook and Messenger, initially launching in the U.S,, UK, Australia, and Canada. These accounts automatically apply strict privacy settings, limit who can contact teens, and filter inappropriate content.

“We’re encouraged by the progress, but our work to support parents and teens doesn’t stop here,” Meta stated in its announcement.

Why It Matters: The company reports there are 54 million active Teen Accounts globally across its platforms, with 97% of teens aged 13-15 maintaining default restrictions. According to an Ipsos survey commissioned by Meta, 94% of U.S. parents find Teen Accounts helpful, and 85% believe they facilitate positive Instagram experiences.

These initiatives come amid increasing legal and regulatory pressure on social media companies regarding youth safety. In October, a federal judge rejected Meta’s motion to dismiss lawsuits from over 30 states alleging the company’s platforms contribute to teen mental health issues.

Despite Meta’s safety efforts, investigations have revealed persistent problems. A Wall Street Journal study concluded in June found Instagram’s algorithm still recommended sexually explicit content to teen accounts, sometimes within minutes of their first login.

