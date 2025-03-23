Meta's Effort To Suppress Tell-All Book Made It a Bestseller

Sarah Wynn-Williams, a former executive at Meta Platforms Inc. FB, has been prohibited from publicizing her memoir, which provides an insider’s account of her tenure at the company. But the publicity surrounding Meta’s efforts to block the book have made it a bestseller.

What Happened: An independent arbitrator ruled that Wynn-Williams is not allowed to respond to any of the numerous interview requests she has received from journalists in the US and the UK. This decision is based on a non-disparagement agreement she signed when she was dismissed by Meta in 2017.

The ruling also prevents her from discussing the issue with legislators in the US, London, and the European Union. This is the most recent action by Meta in its ongoing efforts to discredit Wynn-Williams and her memoir Careless People: A Cautionary Tale of Power, Greed, and Lost Idealism, reports The Washington Post.

The memoir, which is currently third on the Amazon bestsellers list, details Wynn-Williams’ six-year stint at Meta. She alleges that some of the company’s leaders engaged in sexual harassment and that the company disregarded the potential harm its platforms could inflict on users globally.

Despite Meta’s attempts to discredit Wynn-Williams and her book, it continues to garner substantial news coverage and social media attention.

Also Read: Zuckerberg Spent $43M On Security But $5.5M To Back Defund The Police, Says Report

The book debuted at the top of The New York Times bestseller list for nonfiction earlier this month and has maintained strong sales.

Meta’s spokesperson Dave Arnold said on Friday, “This book is a mix of out-of-date and previously reported claims about the company and false accusations about our executives.”

He further claimed that Wynn-Williams was dismissed due to poor performance and toxic behavior and has since been compensated by anti-Facebook activists.

Macmillan Publishers, the publisher of the book, stated that it “remains steadfast in support of our author Sarah Wynn-Williams and is extremely proud to be the publisher of this profound and timely book.”

Why It Matters: This incident underscores the ongoing controversy surrounding Meta’s corporate culture and practices. It also highlights the potential legal implications for former employees who choose to speak out about their experiences at the company.

The case serves as a reminder of the power of non-disparagement agreements in limiting public discourse about a company’s internal affairs.

Read Next

Decoding Zuckerberg’s Efficiency Mantra: A Wifi Password Speaks Volumes