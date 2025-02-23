Author of Upcoming Elon Musk Biography Questions His 'Intellectual Achievements'

Elon Musk‘s intellectual abilities have been called into question by his biographer, Seth Abramson. Abramson has disputed the widely held belief of Musk’s intellectual achievements, asserting that there is no substantial evidence to support such claims.

What Happened: Abramson, a journalist and attorney, took to social media X on Friday to voice his opinions. He criticized Musk and his followers for using the billionaire’s IQ as a benchmark of his intellectual capacity.

Abramson, who is in the process of writing a biography on Musk, stated, “There’s zero evidence, from his life history, of Musk having anything higher than a 110 IQ.” He further contended that Musk’s success with companies such as Zip2, PayPal, and Tesla Inc. was not a result of his intellectual accomplishments but rather his financial investments.

He was sued for stealing the idea for Zip2—which fired him as soon as investors got involved. He was going to run PayPal into the ground after his company merged with it—again he was fired. He invested in Tesla when it was distressed and quickly began running it into the ground. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) February 21, 2025

The biographer also asserted that Musk’s only “truly successful and novel company” is SpaceX, attributing a significant portion of its success to President Obama, whom Musk had lobbied.

Abramson went on to criticize Musk’s ventures like the Boring Company and Neuralink, labeling the former a failure and the latter embroiled in ethics investigations.

I account Elon Musk's idea for SpaceX to be more or less the only clearly good idea he has ever publicly had, though it required heavy lifting mostly from a powerful Black man for it to become a success, which may be why Musk has so much resentment for the former president now. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) February 21, 2025

The comments made by Abramson have ignited a widespread online debate, with many questioning the correlation between wealth and intelligence.

Why It Matters: This development is significant as it challenges the popular narrative around Musk’s intellectual prowess, which has been a key aspect of his public persona.

Abramson’s comments have sparked a debate around the correlation between wealth and intelligence, a topic that has been a subject of discussion in the tech and business world.

The outcome of this debate could potentially impact public perception of successful entrepreneurs like Musk and their business ventures.

