Market Swipes Left On Match Group Q4 Earnings, CEO Breakup

Match Group Inc MTCH shares are facing selling pressure in extended trading Tuesday after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and announced a CEO transition.

Q4 Revenue: $860 million, versus estimates of $858.84 million

Q4 EPS: 59 cents, versus estimates of 55 cents

Total revenue declined 1% year-over-year as payers fell 4% year-over-year to 14.6 million. Tinder revenue was down 3% year-over-year, while Hinge revenue increased 27% year-over-year. Revenue for the Evergreen and Emerging category fell 8% year-over-year and Match Group Asia revenue declined 9% year-over-year.

“We had a strong finish to the year and are seeing solid peak season new user trends … Our 2025 outlook remains unchanged since Investor Day on a FX neutral basis, though the strengthening U.S. dollar continues to put pressure on as reported results,” said Steven Bailey, Match Group’s incoming CFO.

Outlook: Match Group expects first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $820 million to $830 million versus estimates of $853.09 million. The company expects full-year 2025 revenue to be between $3.38 billion and $3.5 billion.

Match Group also announced Spencer Rascoff was named CEO, effective immediately. Racoff will succeed Bernard Kim, who is stepping down from his role.

Match Group executives will discuss the quarter on a call set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

MTCH Price Action: Match Group shares were down 8.23% after-hours, trading at $33.47 at the time of publication Tuesday, per Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock.