Bill Gates Declines To Downsize From His $130 Million Mega-Mansion: 'I Like The Houses I Have'

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates stated he has no plans to downsize from his expansive Lake Washington estate, Xanadu 2.0, despite being the only resident.

What Happened: Gates, 69, is determined to continue living in his 66,000-square-foot compound, which he purchased in 1988 for $2 million. The property’s current estimated value is over $130 million.

Despite his sisters choosing to downsize, Gates has expressed a strong attachment to his homes, saying, “I like the houses I have.” He also highlighted the joy his children get from visiting the vast estate.

According to a report by The UK Times The mansion, Xanadu 2.0, named after the 1941 film “Citizen Kane,” is a representation of billionaire luxury, featuring six kitchens, 24 bathrooms, an indoor trampoline room, a private library, and a swimming pool equipped with an underwater music system.

Gates spent seven years and $63 million on renovations to customize the estate to his liking, transforming it into more than just a home. Despite his ex-wife, Melinda, once describing it as “a bachelor’s dream and a bride’s nightmare,” Gates sees the mansion as an investment that has significantly appreciated over time.

Similar to Gates, billionaire investor Warren Buffett has also retained his Omaha home for over 65 years, highlighting the invaluable memories it contains.

Why It Matters: The decision by Gates to retain his mansion reflects a trend among billionaires to view their homes as more than just property.

These estates, often filled with personal memories and customized to their tastes, are seen as valuable investments that have significantly appreciated over time. This trend is not limited to Gates, as evidenced by Warren Buffett’s decision to hold onto his Omaha home for over six decades.

These homes, often symbols of luxury and wealth, offer a glimpse into the lives of the world’s richest individuals.

