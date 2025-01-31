Vivek Ramaswamy Clarifies DOGE Exit Amid Speculation Of Sour Ties To Elon Musk, Shifts Focus To Ohio Governorship Bid: 'You Have to Do It Through Legislation'

Former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) co-leader Vivek Ramaswamy has clarified his departure from the organization, emphasizing a strategic pivot toward elected office while addressing speculation about his relationship with Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk.

What Happened: Speaking on the Flagrant podcast, Ramaswamy detailed his evolving approach to government reform. “If you want to save a lot of money, you got to do it through legislation,” Ramaswamy said, highlighting his focus on legal and constitutional issues.

The entrepreneur-turned-politician defended his exit, which had sparked rumors of tension with Musk, by explaining the natural divergence in their approaches. While Musk continues to lead DOGE’s technology-centric strategy, Ramaswamy expressed his intention to pursue reform through elected office, particularly at the state level.

During the interview, Ramaswamy criticized the current regulatory landscape, pointing to unelected bureaucrats’ outsized influence on policy. “Most of the laws that decide what you can and can’t do in your life were actually never passed by Congress,” he noted, citing examples ranging from fishing licenses to nuclear plant permissions.

See Also: After Imposing Tariffs On Canada, Donald Trump Threatens 100% Levy On BRICS For Move Against Dollar: ‘How Will US Manage Production From Slippers To Ships?,’ Asks Expert

Why It Matters: While stopping short of a formal announcement, Ramaswamy indicated his political aspirations would be revealed “in the next couple of weeks.” His comments particularly highlighted the governor’s role in driving executive action, suggesting a potential bid for Ohio’s governorship.

The transition marks a significant shift for Ramaswamy, who sees state-level executive positions as crucial leverage points for implementing meaningful government reform. His focus appears to be on addressing both federal and state-level regulatory challenges through elected office rather than through organizational reform efforts.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.