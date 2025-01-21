DJT Stock Drops 3% In Tuesday Premarket, A Day After Inauguration — Key Details About Trump's Media Company

Shares of President Donald Trump's media company, Trump Media & Technology Group DJT fell more than 3% in Tuesday pre-market trading after the inauguration ceremony.

This decline comes after the stock rallied nearly 15% in the past five trading sessions, and nearly 18% year-to-date.

But what does President Trump have to do with it now that he is leading the country?

Here are five things you should know about President Trump's media company.

What Is Trump Media's Market Capitalization?

At the end of market close on Friday, Trump Media's market capitalization stood at $8.68 billion.

Its trailing 12-month revenue stands at $4.1 million, while its most recent quarterly revenue – for the September 2023 quarter – stood at $1 million.

How Does It Compare To Other Social Media Companies?

Trump Media's publicly-listed competitors include other social media companies, like Snap Inc. SNAP and Reddit Inc. RDDT.

Snap's trailing 12-month revenue stands at $5.17 billion, while its September quarter revenue came in at $1.4 billion.

On the other hand, Reddit's trailing 12-month revenue stands at $1.12 billion, while its September quarter revenue came in at $348.4 million.

What Do Analysts Have To Say About DJT Stock?

According to data from Benzinga Pro and FactSet, there are no brokerages covering the DJT stock yet.

What Is President Trump's Stake In The Company?

President Trump transferred his approximately 59% stake in Trump Media to a revocable trust headed by his son, Donald Trump Jr., in December.

Who Are The Other Stakeholders In The DJT Stock?

Vanguard Group and BlackRock are two prominent institutional shareholders of the DJT stock – their holdings stood at 1.48% and 1.23%, respectively, at the end of the September quarter.

Overall, institutions hold 7.02% of the shares of Trump Media.

