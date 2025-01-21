Trump Media & Technology Stock Falls Over 2% In Overnight Trading On Robinhood Ahead Of First Session Post-Inauguration

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT shares declined 2.05% to $39.21 in overnight trading on Robinhood, ahead of Tuesday’s first regular trading session following President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

What Happened: The movement on Robinhood’s platform comes as markets prepare to digest Trump’s immediate policy declarations, including withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement and announcements of national emergencies on immigration and energy policy.

The media company, which operates Truth Social and went public in March 2024 through a SPAC merger, has shown significant price swings since its debut.

After hitting $79.38 in March, the stock fell to $12.15 by late September before recovering partially. Its most recent regular trading session on Friday closed at $40.03.

Why It Matters: Trump transferred his roughly 59% stake (approximately 115 million shares) to a trust controlled by Donald Trump Jr. in December, addressing potential conflicts of interest. At transfer, the stake was valued near $4 billion.

Investors are particularly focused on Trump’s energy policy shifts, as his “drill, baby, drill” declaration and promise to boost fossil fuel production could reshape energy sector dynamics. His pledge to roll back electric vehicle mandates and climate regulations suggests potential significant impacts across multiple industries when regular trading resumes.

Regular market trading starts Tuesday morning, offering the first broad market reaction to Trump’s inauguration policies.

