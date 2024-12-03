Threads Takes On X, Bluesky With New Search Options: 'Making It Easier For You'

Social media platform Threads, which is a part of Meta Platforms META is rolling out new search tools as it looks to compete with X and fast-growing competitor Bluesky.

What Happened: Threads, which like Bluesky, has been trending and gaining new subscribers as people look for alternatives to Elon Musk's X platform.

The Meta-owned company announced new search tools, which include the option to refine searches by a profile and date range. The update will roll out globally over the coming weeks, according to the company.

"We're making it easier for you to search for specific posts here," the company said.

While the new search tools still pale in comparison to ways to find posts on X, Threads can better compete with Bluesky, according to a report from TechCrunch.

On Bluesky, users can search by user profiles and date ranges.

Prior to the latest Threads update, the platform offered basic search functions like using a keyword and then narrowing results based on top results or recent results.

Why It's Important: In October, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Threads had around 275 million monthly users, averaging around one million signups daily.

Bluesky has also seen strong growth in recent months with users looking for alternates to X since the 2024 election. Bluesky had around nine million users in October and has grown to around 24 million users, according to the report.

Outside of the new search tools, Threads recently made changes that included users being able to choose their default feed.

The focus on new features could show how serious Meta is about growing Threads and/or come as Bluesky is growing in the sector.

"Engagement is growing too, so we continue to be on track towards this becoming our next major social app," Zuckerberg said in October of Threads.

At the time, Meta Chief Financial Officer Susan Li also said there were plans to bring more features to Threads given the growth potential.

“We’re very focused on continuing to build out the sort of functionality of Threads over time and being responsive to what users tell us that they’re interest in," Li said.

META Price Action: Meta Platforms stock hit an all-time high of $614.20 Tuesday before closing up 3.51% to $613.65. The stock is up 77% year-to-date in 2024.

Photo: Shutterstock