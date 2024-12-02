Riot Games Expands Creator Rules: Off-Platform Misconduct Faces Penalties

Riot Games is introducing a significant update to its terms of service for creators, extending its policies to cover misconduct that occurs off-platform, including during broadcasts or content creation related to its games.

The change, which will go into effect on Jan. 3, 2025, aims to hold creators accountable for their behavior even when they are not engaging directly within Riot’s games.

New Restrictions Apply To Off-Platform Conduct

The update clarifies that penalties can now be imposed for actions that violate Riot’s terms of service, even if the misconduct takes place outside the game itself.

Specifically, if a creator uses hateful language or engages in inappropriate behavior while streaming or creating content related to Riot's games—regardless of whether the actions occur in-game or not—penalties can be issued.

"If you say or do things that break our terms of service while broadcasting or creating content about our games, we can restrict access to your Riot accounts (and suspend your Partner privileges if you are part of our Partner program)," the company said in a statement on its website.

This means that creators who are part of Riot's Partner program, as well as non-partners, could face account suspensions or restrictions based on off-platform conduct related to the company’s titles.

A More Comprehensive Enforcement Strategy

In addition to extending penalties for off-platform misconduct, Riot Games announced that it would also impose restrictions on access to a player's entire Riot account for any violations of its terms of service.

This includes suspending access to all of Riot's games and services if the conduct is deemed to break the company's guidelines.

Image credits: Shutterstock.