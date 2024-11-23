"I Knew If I Bought a Sink": What Does Elon Musk's Cryptic Tweet Mean?

Elon Musk on Saturday shared a cryptic tweet on X, hinting at a significant turning point in human history.

What Happened: Musk responded to a post on X by Bojan Tunguz, which referred to an unspecified event as “one of the major inflection points of human history.” Musk’s reply was enigmatic, stating, “I knew if I brought a sink they would have to let that sink in. How could they not?”

I knew if I brought a sink they would have to let that sink in. How could they not? https://t.co/voEVBMC7Ht — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2024

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s post on X has left his followers intrigued, as they attempt to decipher the meaning behind his cryptic words.

Why It Matters: Musk is known for his cryptic tweets, which often lead to widespread speculation. His recent tweet, which suggests a significant turning point in human history, has sparked a flurry of theories among his followers.

While the exact meaning behind Musk’s tweet remains unclear, it underscores his reputation as a thought leader in the tech industry, known for pushing boundaries and challenging conventional thinking.

