Mark Cuban Clarifies Social Media Cleanup Habits After Deleting Posts On VP Kamala Harris: 'I've Always Gone Back And Deleted Tweets'

Entrepreneur and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban addressed questions about his social media practices after users noticed the deletion of posts related to Vice President Kamala Harris, revealing a long-standing habit of clearing his social media history.

What Happened: The discussion began when social media account Libs of TikTok questioned Cuban about removing pro-Harris posts from his X (formerly Twitter) account. Cuban responded by explaining this was part of his regular social media maintenance.

“I’ve always gone back and deleted tweets. For years,” Cuban wrote on X. “Same with 2020 election. 2016 election. Same with other stuff.”

Cuban elaborated that his practice stems from concerns about context, stating, “Whatever context that was part of the discussion when posted is usually lost over time.”

The billionaire businessman’s history with social media management dates back to 2014, when he helped develop Xpire, an application designed to delete social media posts in bulk. According to Cuban, who shared a link to the app’s past listing on CNET, it operated until 2021.

Cuban directed those interested in viewing his deleted posts to access them through the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine, a digital archive of web content.

Even helped start an app to delete tweets back in 2014. But we closed it in 2021. https://t.co/h3Ub2IU0ur — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 10, 2024

Why It Matters: Cuban’s recent actions have raised questions about his stance on Harris, especially given his history of being a vocal supporter. Just a few days ago, Cuban expressed concern over the potential economic impact of President-elect Donald Trump‘s proposed tariffs.

Before the election results were finalized, Cuban also congratulated Trump on his potential victory. This move was particularly noteworthy given Cuban’s previous criticism of Trump, including his business relationship with Trump’s $100M megadonor and Mavericks co-owner, Miriam Adelson.

