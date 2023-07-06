Side Hustles You Can Do Without Getting Dressed, 24/7, Including One Generating Thousands Per Month

More and more Americans are embracing having side hustles to supplement their income, especially with Gen Z entering the workforce – a generation unsatisfied with taking on a single career.

A May 2022 Zapier survey found Americans spend 13.4 hours a week working side gigs, according to CNBC Make It, with one in 10 spending more than 30 hours a week on their side hustle.

While some side hustles require the work to be done during specific times of the day, some of the part-time gigs can be done on your own schedule, without even getting dressed, according to the publication.

“Whether you do it at 2 a.m. in your pajamas or you do it during normal business hours, it just doesn’t make any difference,” CEO and editor of Sidehusl.com, Kathy Kristof, said.

Four Side-Gigs You Can Do In Your Pajamas:

Marketing is a side gig that can be done anytime from anywhere. Whether doing social media marketing, email marketing, lead generation or other various types of marketing, you can make a profile for yourself on sites like Fiverr and Upwork. Contract jobs are also posted on sites such as Freelancer.com , MarketerHire , LinkedIn and Monster , according to the publication.

, , and , according to the publication. Experts in the field, on Upwork, charge as much as $250 an hour, according to Make It.

For those fluent in more than one language, a side hustle of translating information could be a lucrative job. Sites such as Smartcat provides software that will do the translation for you, which you can then edit to make sure it flows and makes sense, according to the publication.

Jobs for translators are also posted on sites like Indeed and ServiceScape. Translators on ServiceScape charge $20 to $25 per page.

If you’re artistic, illustration and animation could be a good side gig. Businesses are looking for people to help with projects such as web design, marketing material and books, according to the outlet.

“Fiverr is probably the best for illustration and animation,” Kristof said. “You set your own rates.”

Illustrators on the site charge as much as $650 per project, according to Make It.

Online content creation is another side hustle that can be done 24/7. Recording podcasts or creating a new website are two of the ways people are generating income in this field.

“It starts with coming up with a long list of potential topic ideas or questions you could answer,” founder of Side Hustle Nation, Nick Loper told the outlet, adding “Then it’s a matter of getting started building out that library of content.”

Some content creators make tens of thousands per month, such as Morgan Eckroth, a Gen Z social media influencer who brings in up to $9,000 a month and works at it just eight hours per week.

